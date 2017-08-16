LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has completed its preparations to stage a sit-in on Lahore’s Mall Road despite Lahore High Court had ordered not to make any arrangements until the final verdict.

A stage has been set near Istanbul Chowk and special container for party chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri has been transferred to Nasir Bagh along with lights, fans and canopies.

The equipment was taken to the sit-in location late night, and heavy contingents of police have also been appointed for security.

Earlier on Tuesday, LHC had barred PAT from finalizing the preparations for the sit-in as a result of a petition filed in court by advocate Asad Manzoor Butt on behalf of Mall Road Traders Association (MRTA) to stop the protest. The petitioner held the ground that a sit-in on Mall Road would be greatly disadvantageous for business activities.

The hearing of the petition against PAT will take place today in Lahore High Court.

PAT had earlier announced the sit-in to demand justice for the Model Town massacre that is the police operation at the Minhaj-ul-Quran office which not only injured several people but also damaged the property and resulted in the loss of over a dozen lives.

On the other hand, PAT spokesperson Noorullah Siddiqui said the sit-in is not being staged by the party itself, but by the relatives of those who were martyred in Model Town. He also claimed that Pakistan Awami Tehreek would satisfy the court in today’s hearing.