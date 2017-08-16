FAISALABAD: A woman was strangled to death allegedly by her brother and husband in the name of ‘honour’ within the precincts of Ludhianwala police on Tuesday.

Ludhianwala Police Station SHO Muhammad Younas gave the statement that Tahira Bibi, a resident of Chak No 651/2, Jinnah Abadi, was asleep when her brother Niaz Ali and husband Mubarak Ali allegedly strangled her with a rope.

Both suspects had been arrested and during the preliminary interrogation, they confessed to murdering the woman and claimed that Tahira had an affair and illicit relations with a villager.

Younas said, “We have arrested both the suspects and registered a case on complaint of Muhammad Yousuf, the father of the deceased.”

According to the victim’s husband Mubarak Ali, “I warned her to refrain from such activities but she continued to have illicit relations.”

The husband claimed that her brother had tried to persuade her from refraining such illicit relations with a stranger but the victim had not heeded to the their warnings. Hence, they decided to kill her and have no regrets for doing so.