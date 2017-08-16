KARACHI: Shareefullah who was allegedly wanted for his involvement in killing of SSP Counter Terrorism Department Chaudhry Aslam in a suicide attack has been successfully arrested by the Special Investigation Unit, during a raid in Orangi Town. Shareefullah is the brother of the person who masterminded the attack on Chaudhry Aslam.

According to the DIG of Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Doctor Jameel the culprit is linked to a banned outfit associated with Zikriya Masud. Shareefullah is also said to have been involved in street crime gangs, who provided the looted money to the banned terrorist organization with the assistance of his accomplices Saleh, Raheem and Zakir. Upon arrest, Shareefullah confessed killing of three people.

The murdered SSP CTD Chaudhry Aslam was known for his strict action against criminals. The involvement of RAW is considered likley, which helped banned outfit to orchestrate the attack. He was assassinated on January 9th, 2014.

Chaudhry Aslam was also assigned as head of Lyari Task force (LTF). He carried out operations against countless terrorists, extortionists, gang-war criminals and target-killers.

On the other hand, in another operation carried out by the law enforcement agencies in Federal B Area of Karachi concluded with the arrest of Wasim Belgium who is a close aide of MQM-London chief and is said to have been involved in money laundering cases.

According to sources, Wasim Belgium was MQM sector in charge and returned to Pakistan a few days ago. He used to transfer money to London from Karachi.

Meanwhile, police conducted an operation in Gulberg area and arrested two accused Adnan and Shakeel. According to SP Gulberg, the arrested accused were wanted in several cases of street crime.