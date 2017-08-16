GUJRANWALA-The Child Protection Bureau recovered a housemaid from the captivity of a house owner in Satellite Town and handed her over the police.

According to the Child Protection Bureau, a citizen informed the bureau that Sheikh Imtiaz, a resident of Satellite Town had tortured his housemaid brutally and locked her in a room of his house.

Following the information, a CPB team raided the house and recovered the injured girl from the house. The official later handed her over to the Satellite Town Police. The police took the girl to DHQ Hospital for a medical check-up.

The affected maid Fazeelat told the media that she worked in the house of Sheikh Imtiaz for the last two years, adding that the man used to torture her over minor issues.

FIVE INJURED IN CLASH

Five workers injured in a clash between two groups of PML-N during a function here at Nowshera Sansi area on Tuesday. According to the party sources, a ceremony regarding Independence Day was in progress when two groups of the PML-N workers clashed over some minor issue. They used chairs, fists and batons freely on each other. Resultantly five workers received injuries.