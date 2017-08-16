ISLAMABAD:- The Departmental Promotion Board of Establishment Division Tuesday rejected all the promotion cases of 124 officers of grade-17 of different services groups. The DPC meeting was held in the chair of Additional Secretary In-charge Establishment Division Mian Asad Hayaud Din. The meeting reviewed promotion cases of 70 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service, 18 officers of Police Service of Pakistan and 36 officers of Secretariat group.–Staff Reporter

Interestingly, the DPC rejected the cases of all 124 officers for not completing the period of required service period of promotion.