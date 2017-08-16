NOORPUR THAL - During an open court, a number of people complained to the district police officer about the unabated street crimes taking place in Noorpur Thal.

District Police Officer Khushab Waqas Hassan appeared before the public at the open court at Shah Wala Janubbi when former naib UC nazim Jharkil Malik Abdur Rashid pointed out a considerable rise in street crimes in Shah Wala Janubbi.

SHO Amanullah was also present on the occasion. Later, social worker Malik Zulafqar Ali informed the DPO that fear had gripped the entire village because of rise in street crimes.

On the occasion, the DPO directed the station house officers concerned to launch a special crackdown on the criminals in the entire area and also sought reports in this regard.

The DPO also listened to the complainants one by one and issued orders for redressal of their grievances. Speaking on the occasion, Waqas Hassan said that immediate and effective measures are needed to restore the public trust in police. He said that accountability system of police officers and staff can result in substantial improvement at police station level as well as transformation of Thana culture. He directed that DSPs regularly visit their concerned police stations to review their efficiency.