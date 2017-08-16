JHANG/KASUR-Eight persons including two women were killed on Tuesday in different incidents of violence, electrocution and road accidents in different areas of Jhang and Kasur districts, according to police.

In Jhang, four persons were killed while five others were injured in collision between a car and Mazda truck on Shorkot Cantt Road. Ramzan, Imran, Abdul Rehman, Shehzad, Sajid, Gulfam and Mujahid of Shorkot city were on the way in a car. Near 1-Ghagh on Shorkot Cantt Road, the car collided with a Mazda truck. Resultantly, Imran, Shehzad and Abdul Rehman were killed on the spot while the others including truck conductor Hussain of Chak 312, Burewala sustained critical wounds. They were rushed to Shorkot THQ Hospital by Rescue 1122 where Hussain succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating.

In Kasur, four persons including two women died in different incidents. A-Division Police said that Ali Raza, 18, of Ali Park was on the way back home from Kashmir Chowk. Near Kali Pull, a car coming from the rear hit him. Resultantly, he was killed on the spot. The police registered a case against the car driver and launched investigation.

In another incident, Azam along with his wife Nasreen Bibi was on the way to Lahore on a motorcycle. Near Kasur Bypass, a car coming from the rear hit the motorbike. As a result, Nasreen was killed on the spot while Azam sustained multiple wounds. He was rushed to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore. Saddr Police are investigating.

A woman of Beharwal was strangled by her husband over domestic issue in the Sara-e-Mughal Police precincts. Allah Ditta argued with his wife Parveen Bibi and strangled her. The police are investigating.

An unidentified youth, 20, was electrocuted after he touched live electricity wires. Phoolnagar Police said that the youth was travelling atop a truck. Near Nathey Jagir, he touched electricity wires and died instantly. The truck driver fled away. The police shifted the body to hospital and started searching heirs of the youth.