KAMALIA-Municipal Committee (MC) Chairman Malik Sharif said during a meeting that a vigorous clean-up operation will be launched against encroachments across the tehsil after August 15. He was presiding over a meeting at the MC office here the other day. The meeting was attended by the MC officials.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that citizens are facing grave problems due to encroachments and illegal construction of buildings. He said that a vigorous operation will be launched on Chichawatni-Rajana Road, Saddr Bazaar, Iqbal Bazaar, Railway Road and the rest of the city. He warned the traders and shopkeepers to get the encroached places vacated before August 15. “A vigorous crackdown will be conducted on encroachers and no one will be spared,” he warned. The encroachers will either be fined or imprisoned, he added.