BAHAWALNAGAR:-Four members of a family were hospitalized after they consumed toxic milk here on Tuesday. Rescue sources said that a family hailing from Chak Amir Laleka consumed milk in breakfast which turned out to be toxic during due to unknown reasons. resultantly, four members of the family fell unconscious and were rushed to hospital where their condition is stable.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 16-Aug-2017 here.
Four of a family fall sick due to toxic milk
