MULTAN-Girls upheld their hegemony on position table in BA/BSc Annual Examination 2017 as they clinched all three overall top position, disclosed result notification.

The overall first position was taken away by Beenish Iqbal of a private college of Multan, who secured 723 marks. Sundas Fatima of Government College for Women Khanewal stood second with 722 marks while third position was jointly held by two girls: Syeda Amna Batool of a private college and Sania Afzal of Government College for Women Muzaffargarh. Each of them got 707 marks.

Declaring the result during a ceremony here on Monday, Controller of Examination Dr Muhammad Umar Chaudhry disclosed that a total of 47,171 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 18,633 got through. Thus the success ratio stood at 39.50 percent.

The result notification further revealed that Saba Younus of Government College for Women Khanewal was declared fourth with 706 marks while fifth position was shared by a girl and a boy. Both Farwa of a private college and Faizan Ali of Government College Burewala secured 704 marks.

POSITIONS IN BSC GROUP

The overall top position holders in the examination stood first, second and third in this group respectively.

POSITIONS IN BA GROUP

Muhammad Abdullah of Government College Burewala was declared first with 651 marks, Irum Mukhtar of Government College for Women Jalalpur second with 41 marks and Zia ur Rehman, a private candidate, third with 634 marks. Similarly, fourth and fifth positions in this groups were also clinched away by private candidates. Tahira Naaz stood fourth with 634 marks and Iqra Batool fifth with 632 marks.

Speaking on this occasion, the acting Vice Chancellor of BZU Dr Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry declared that the varsity would offer education for free to all the position holder students. “No fee will be charged from the position holders for their further studies,” he explained. He said that intelligent students were an asset of the nation and the educational institutions were duty-bound to facilitate them in reaching their destinations. “It is our national duty and we have to fulfil it so that these intelligent brains can play their role in national progress,” he noted. He said that we needed to trust our youth and build their confidence. “It will help them raise our flag in the world,” he added.

Later on, the acting VC distributed cash prizes among the position holders. Director Public Relations BZU Prof Dr Abdul Quddoos Sohaib, Registrar Dr Mutahir Iqbal, Treasurer Dr Umar Farooq, Dr Azra Asghar Ali, Dr Muqarrab Akbar and others were also present on this occasion.