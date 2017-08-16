ISLAMABAD - Javaid Jehangir, a retired BPS-22 officer of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service, has been appointed Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division here Tuesday, the President of Pakistan appointed Javaid as AGP.

He will take oath as 20th Auditor General of Pakistan, however, time in this regard has not yet been finalised as it depends on the availability of Chief Justice of Pakistan, official sources confirmed.

Javaid Jehangir is an experienced and professional officer of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service. He has served the country for more than 35 years and remained posted as an Additional Auditor General of Pakistan, Deputy Auditor General of Pakistan, Member Finance CDA, and various other positions during his career.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AGP post had fallen vacant in April this year after the retirement of Rana Assad Amin. Since then the affairs of the AGP office were run through an acting AGP.

Existing Additional Auditor Zafar Hassan Raza is most likely to be appointed as Additional Auditor General-I but he is also due to retire in April 2018, said an official source.

Zafar Hassan Raza, an officer of Audit and Accounts Group in BPS-22, has recently been appointed as additional auditor general. Earlier, he was working as auditor general Punjab.