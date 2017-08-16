LAHORE: In order to empower elected governments and to remove the threat of disqualification faced by the Prime Minister, constitutional amendments in parliament will be brought; Khawaja Saad Rafique said.

“Governments cannot function under any vulnerability. Similarly a prime minister cannot function with a sword of disqualification hanging over his head,” he said while speaking to the media outside Jati Umra after attending a party’s consultative meeting.

Claiming that what happened was history, the party would now ensure that the mandate of elected governments is respected under new amendments in the future.

“Amendments to ensure supremacy of law, protection of the democratic system and provide cheap and speedy justice will be introduced.”

The amendments that Rafique described as necessary to strengthen democracy will ensure the unbiased working of courts and after consultation with all stakeholders and legal experts the supremacy of the Constitution will be introduced.

The minister said while briefing the media about the consultative process: “In the consultative meetings, it has been decided that a mass contact campaign will be started for which rallies and processions will be held around the country.”

“It has finally been decided that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will be PML-N’s candidate for the by-election in NA 120.”

Sources claim that Hamza Shehbaz, assisted by several provincial and federal ministers will play an integral role in the upcoming NA-120 elections.

Rafique said: “[PTI Chairman] Imran Khan and his lot realised the mistake that they have committed,” he said adding, “Soon he (Imran) will want to sit with us.”

Regarding former president Asif Ali Zardari, Rafique said that he was a smart man but son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was toeing someone else’s policies. “Bilawal should seek advice from his father.”

When questioned about support from PPP in the Senate for passing the constitutional amendments, he said: “If the amendments are in favour of the masses, then they should be supported in the larger national interest.”

Rafique termed the differences in party rank and Chaudhry Nisar’s issues with the party leader as a “sign of democracy”.

According to sources, the party was planning to hold a rally and then a political gathering at Multan. It was further revealed that the party would also be holding political gatherings in southern Punjab in the first phase.