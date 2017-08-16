LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday restrained the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) from staging sit-in on The Mall today.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of the LHC passed the order on a petition moved by the Mall Road Traders Association.

“Earning livelihood is the right of every citizen and if the respondent party is allowed to organise a sit-in it will affect business of many people on The Mall,” said petitioner’s counsel.

Advocate General Punjab Shakil-ur-Rehman said PAT was required to file application for its sit-in before the deputy commissioner. The application was not filed, the law officer said.

PAT’s lawyer Ishtiaq Chaudhary told the court that earlier the party was planning to hold sit-in at Faisal Chowk but now the plan had been changed. Now the proposed sit-in will be held in or around Nasir Bagh, he held. The exact location of the new venue was yet to be decided, he said. He prayed the court to give him time to obtain necessary instructions.

At this, Justice Sheikh restrained the party from holding sit-in on The Mall, directed the PAT to submit reply and adjourned hearing until today.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore has also turned down Pakistan Awami Tehreek's (PAT) request to stage a sit-in on Istanbul Chowk on The Mall on August 16.

Due to the imposition of Section-144 in the area — that forbids more than four people to gather in one place — and August 16 being a working day, a sit-in on a main road of the city will cause difficulties to the public, said the spokesperson for Lahore DC.

The local administration has asked PAT to stage their sit-in at Nasir Bagh instead. However, PAT has not yet replied to the local administration's request.

PAT chief chief Tahirul Qadri had announced on Friday that women belonging to families of the victims of the 2014 Model Town tragedy would stage a sit-in on The Mall from Aug 16 to “request” the Lahore High Court to make the Justice Baqir Najfi commission report on the incident public.