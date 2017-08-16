LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued pre-admission notices to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, other leaders of PML-N over alleged speeches against judges of the Supreme Court during rally from Islamabad to Lahore.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the order on petition filed by Civil Society Network Pakistan’s member Amina Malik wherein she held that the accused also spoke against Joint Investigation Team tasked by the apex court to probe the money trail of Sharif family’s foreign assets.

Azhar Siddique, the petitioner’s counsel, argued that 17 members of the parliament used contemptuous language against the judiciary before and after the verdict in Panama papers case.

He made Nawaz Sharif; Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif; federal and state ministers Ishaq Dar, Khwaja Asif, Kh Saad Rafiq, Danyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhary and Tariq Fazal Chaudhary; MNA Maiza Hameed; Pervez Rasheed, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and three others as respondents in his petition. He said these PML-N leaders used contemptuous language against the judges and members of the JIT and thus violated Articles 62, 63 of the Constitution.

All relevant forums - including Senate chairman and speakers of national and provincial assemblies were approached against them but in vain, the petitioner said. He prayed the court to disqualify them as lawmakers and initiate contempt proceedings against them.

After hearing initial arguments, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh issued pre-admission notices to the parties and sought replies.