BAHAWALNAGAR - A man committed suicide after killing his two minor daughters over soured relations with his wife, the police informed.

The police said the incident occurred in the remit of Macleod Ganj Police on Tuesday.

According to police, Arshad, son of Manzoor, resident of Darbari Wala, had quarrelled with his wife Safia Bibi, upon which the women left for her parents house, leaving behind her two minor daughters with their father.

In a fit of rage, Arshad strangled both minor daughters - Shimza, 2, and one-year-old Allah Maafi however. Later, he also ended life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The police took the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. Further investigation is underway.