The nomination papers of ‘Nawaz Sharif’, candidate in NA-120 by-polls, have been rejected by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, on second day of checking of nomination papers, the Returning Officer (RO) rejected the nomination papers of ‘Nawaz Sharif’ from Kasur on bases of being underage and not a voter of NA-120 constituency.

The candidate is 21-year-old while minimum age for applying for MNA seat is 25 years. Furthermore, Mr. Sharif is not a voter of NA-120 hence his papers are being rejected, RO officer remarked.

The candidate, however, has the right to file a review appeal against decision by RO.