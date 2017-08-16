The National Accountability Bureau has summoned ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons in a case pertaining to the Al-Azizia Steel Mill case on August 18.

The anti-graft body has initiated inquiries against six sugar mills including two sugar mills of Nawaz Sharif’s close relatives.

Well placed sources in NAB told The Nation that Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills and Abdullah Sugar Mills were own by relatives of the Sharif family.

They said that large taxpayer unit Lahore of the Federal Board of Revenue had registered two FIRs against Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills and Abdullah Sugar Mills in 2015, which involved the FED evasion of Rs267 million.