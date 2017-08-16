ISLAMABAD: The National Security Council (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is under way at the PM House. This is the first meeting of security body headed by new prime minister.

From the military’s side, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and Inter Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar are in attendance, among others.

In addition, the meeting is also attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Defence Minister Khurram Dastadir and other senior officials.

The meeting will review matters related to the country’s internal and external security, relations with Afghanistan and especially the situations along the Line of Control, according to the sources.

Futher added by the sources, the military’s ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad and Operation Rajgal will also come under discussion at the meeting.

Tehmina Janjua Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani yesterday. The developments of that meeting will also come under discussion at today’s NSC meeting, sources said.