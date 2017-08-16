ISLAMABAD - In a major development Pakistan Navy (PN) on Tuesday hosted ground breaking ceremonies of Maritime Counter Terrorism Centre (MCTC) and 2nd Force Protection Battalion at Karachi, a PN spokesperson said.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah graced the ceremonies as Chief Guest. Commander Coast Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem was also present.

Maritime Counter Terrorism Centre (MCTC) is being constructed with an aim to fulfil the training requirements of Special Operation Forces and special wings of own and other Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in Maritime Counter Terrorism domain.

The MCTC will house state of the art training facilities, including Live Fire Shoot Houses, Sniper Ranges, Military Training in Urban Terrain, Close Quarter Combat Ranges and simulators etc.

The 2nd Force Protection Battalion is an operational segment of Pak Marines and has been raised for protection of Karachi Harbour and offshore infrastructure including sensitive installation at Karachi, Anti Amphibious Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief Operations.

The inauguration ceremonies were attended by a large number of naval officers and CPOs/Sailors.