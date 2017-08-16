ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed Pemra to produce CDs of the previous series of programmes of ‘HUM’ TV show ‘Miss Veet Pakistan’ (MVP) before September 11.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued these directions after an applicant prayed to the court to stop the telecast of this programme as it is promoting obscenity in the society particularly youth.

Advocate Tariq Asad had filed a civil miscellaneous (CM) application in the already pending petition of advocate Waqas Malik against alleged obscenity and nudity on TV channels.

During the hearing, Justice Siddiqui directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to submit CDs of the previous series of this programme as the court would announce order over maintainability of petition after reviewing the record.

In his plea, the petitioner has adopted that aim and objective behind the MVP is to make the young generation liberal to enjoy the right to freedom of choice based on Western values.

He added that Fahad Hussain, a judge of ‘MVP’ said: “In an effort to raise awareness about the academy, the currently crowned ‘Miss Veet 2016’ will be visiting mainstream schools and colleges to talk to young girls. We are targeting an initial audience of one million girls”.

Advocate Asad continued that organisers of this programme thus practically materialised their plans and have sent messages to all the females using mobile, e.g. the petitioner’s married Hafiza-e-Quran daughter with three kids and professionally a doctor of medicine, has received a message on cellphone inviting her for audition and giving inspiration to join the competition and win the award. This is the extreme step taken by the management of ‘MVP’ for which they may be liable.

He argued before the court that Pemra has become entirely ineffective and not vigilant to control the obscenity and nudity on television channels. According to applicant, Hum television channel is telecasting fashion shows, vulgar dramas, award ceremonies in nude dresses, obscene advertisements and singing, dancing and acting competitions which are inspiring the young generation to opt freedom of choice without any prohibitions.

He maintained that recently HUM TV started a show titled ‘Miss Veet Pakistan’ that is the second edition. Apparently this show is to advertise the product of VEET asking women to remove body hairs to make themselves sexually more appealing to opposite gender which is fundamentally shameful and against the injunction of Shariah.

He prayed to the court to direct chairman Pemra to restrain the broadcasting of MVP on the television channels controlled by his institution.

The petitioner has filed this CM in an already pending petition wherein a petitioner Waqas Malik had been seeking from the court that Pemra may be directed to ban the exhibition of programmes titled ‘Pakistan Idol’, ‘Voice of Pakistan’ and Turkish films dubbed in Urdu on Geo News, Capital News, Geo Kahani TV channels and the advertisement trailers of obscene Indian films on news channels as these violate Articles 2-A, 14, 19 and 20 of the Constitution.