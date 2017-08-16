Pakistan Post has taken various steps to improve its performance in terms of timely delivery of money, mail and delivery of materials at doorsteps of customers.

Express Mail Track and Trace System has been extended to all General Post Offices and 53 District Mail Offices of the country, according to the Pakistan Post.

Similarly the Electronic Money Order System has been extended to all General Post Offices.

The maximum limit of a single Fax Money Order, Ordinary Money Order and Urgent Money Order has been enhanced, to cater the needs of customers.

The pilot project is being extended to other cities which was already launched in Lahore for the delivery of articles on same day.

“Labbaik Service” is planning to introduce in Pakistan Post to provide pickup facility at the doorsteps.