ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday it will continue to highlight grave human rights violations by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir at all international fora.

In his tweets, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria strongly condemned continuous killing of innocent and hapless Kashmiris with impunity.

He said continuous bloodshed of Kashmiris, illegal detention, and threat to lives of Kashmiri leaders violate UN Charter, international conventions and right to life.

The spokesman reaffirmed Pakistan ‘s unflinching support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination.