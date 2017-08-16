A Pakistan-UK team has successfully completed a joint expedition in the Karakoram Mountains.

The eight-person UK team was formed from 32 Royal Engineer Regiment based in Catterick Garrison. The Pakistan team was a combination of engineers and high altitude school instructors.

The five-day expedition was from Minapin to the base of Rakaposhi, following the Minapin Glacier.

Major Dale Luttig, the leader of the UK team, said: “I am delighted to lead this successful expedition. Our long-standing defence links are a key part of our two countries’ relationship and I am proud that the Royal Engineers are a part of this strong bond.”