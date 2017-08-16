SIALKOT-A Karachi based couple reached Chawinda during their countrywide peace journey by a motorcycle here on Tuesday.

The local people accorded warm rosy welcome to Sajid and his wife Shabeena. The couple laid the floral wreaths at the graves of the Shuhada of September 06, 1965 War besides offering Fateha.

HEALTH WEEK BEGINS IN SIALKOT

The health week has begun here for providing advanced healthcare for the local people.

Local MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, MPA Muhammad Asif Bajwa, Acting Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Umer Sher Chatta and CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr. Javaid Warraich jointly inaugurated the medical camp at Daska Civil Hospital.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha told the newsmen that special health facilitation desks have been established at all the four THQ hospitals, three rural health centres (RHCs) and five basic health units (BHUs) in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils for providing the health facilities.

He said that complete data of patients to be checked at these health facilitation desks would be uploaded at the official websites of the primary and secondary health departments.

He said that the registration of pregnant women , lactating mothers and their newly born children would also be made there ensuring the early and complete vaccination to save them from fatal diseases.