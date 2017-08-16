Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has assigned its federal minister Pervez Malik to supervise election campaign in NA-120, where Nawaz’ spouse Kalsoom Nawaz is contesting against Dr Yasmin Rashid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The top leadership took the decision at a meeting in Jati Umra, chaired by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif Tuesday.

The meeting also picked up name of MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif to assist Malik in the electioneering.

PML-N is facing a huge challenge in the constituency because by-election results would be a testimony of ruling party’s popularity if Kalsoom wins. The PML-N is reported to have chalked out a strategy to launch a hectic yet effective campaign to counter the campaign of Dr Yasmin – the main rival who is expected to give Begum Kalsoom a tough time.