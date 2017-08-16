QUETTA: DIG Quetta police formed a four member special inquiry team yesterday to investigate the August 12 suicide bomb blast targeting security personnel on an army truck at Pishin stop of Quetta city.

CTD, CIA, and special branch representatives will be included in the team headed by SSP Dr Zahid. A decision has been reached to form a JIT to investigate the incident and the application has been sent to the interior ministry said DIG Quetta.

The three-member team of Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory has completed its work of gathering forensic evidence from the crime scene. Forensic experts will further examine the evidence and compare it with other suicide bombings that have taken place in Balochistan since last year.

A CCTV footage has been received by the investigation team to trace the location of the facilitators.

The Pishin Stop suicide bomb blast killed 15 people, including army personnel.