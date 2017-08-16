ISLAMABAD:- Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday appointed five new special assistants. A statement from the PM Office said the special assistants include Barrister Zafarullah, Miftah Ismail, Dr Asif Kirmani, Dr Mussadiq Malik and Kh Zaheer Ahmad. Their portfolios would be announced later. The prime minister now has a 54-member team to help in day to day tasks of running the government. It comprises 28 federal ministers; including Sartaj Aziz as deputy chairman Planning Commission with status of federal minister, 16 ministers of state, five advisers and an equal number of special assistants.–Staff Reporter