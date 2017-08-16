ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) here today (Wednesday).

Prime Minister Abbasi will chair the meeting while federal ministers, high-level military leadership and heads of the national security institutions would participate.

The committee, the highest forum for civil-military coordination on security issues, is likely to deliberate on important internal and regional security issues.

The committee will also discuss the internal security situation and measures to curb terror incidents in the country.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pak Naval Chief, Admiral Mohammad Zakaullah, PAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Suhail Aman and heads of national security institutions would participate in the meeting.

PAKISTAN COMMITTED TO RID POLIO VIRUS

Prime Minister Abbasi on Tuesday was briefed on polio eradication programme by the Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar and Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq.

Meanwhile, the prime minister was also briefed by Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on the working of the committee and also presented him a report prepared by the committee on its progress.

During the meeting on polio, the prime minister said the political leadership is wholeheartedly committed to eradicate the virus from Pakistan. “It is a matter of survival of our next generation, hence we take full ownership of polio eradication from the country,” said the prime minister.

He asked for an emergent meeting of the National Task Force on Polio Eradication and stated that he will personally monitor the progress. “Polio eradication requires a concerted effort from provincial governments, law enforcing agencies, district administration, civil society and international donors,” the PM emphasized.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the Ministry of National Health Services and the National Polio Eradication Programme in significantly restricting the polio virus and appreciated the support from partner organizations in helping Pakistan towards achieving zero polio cases.

Mushahid presented a report of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC to the prime minister.

The prime minister appreciated the role of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC in building a national consensus over CPEC projects. “CPEC projects are our government’s highest priority and I am personally supervising the progress of these hallmark projects be it infrastructure, energy, railway or other sectors,” he said.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir also held a separate meeting with the prime minister and briefed him on matters pertaining to the ministry and provided an overview of the development outlay for AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

MNA Ch Muhammad Tufail and MNA Ghulam Muhammad Lall called on the prime m and briefed him about the development projects in their respective constituencies.

reforms package for FATA

Prime Minister Abbasi said Tuesday that his government wanted to bring Fata areas at par with rest of the country and he would soon visit the area with a lucrative development and reforms package.

The prime minister was talking to senators from Fata who called on him in his office on Tuesday. The Fata delegation included Hidayat Ullah, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Aurangzeb Khan, Hilalur Rehman, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Muhammad Saleh Shah, Taj Muhammad Afridi and Malik Najamul Hassan.

The prime minister said that change in Fata was a must and status quo has to end. “Change is the government’s priority and we want to bring Fata at par with other federating units. Equal treatment of Fata residents in all social sectors shall be ensured,” said the prime minister.