AHMEDPUR EAST-PML-Q leader Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema fired a broadside at disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif for taking out a rally from Islamabad to Lahore by using state machinery and funds.

Addressing a press conference, he said that PML-Q and other opposition parties would not contest election under existing Election Commission. He severely criticised disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif for taking out a rally from Islamabad to Lahore. He alleged that resources of federal, Punjab and Azad Kashmir governments were utilised for the purpose. Tariq Cheema said that in Gujranwala and Lahore, maximum 25,000 people were present in the rally.

He questioned why Nawaz Sharif did not culminate his rally at Minar-e-Pakistan as he was aware that the masses would not give him a rousing reception there so he selected Data Darbar for his show. The PML-Q secretary general further said that Nawaz Sharif was involved in money laundering, corruption and nepotism.

He collected billions of rupees in kickbacks and purchased property in London, hence references against him, his two sons and daughter will be filed to Accountability court for trial on the Supreme Court orders.

Responding to a query about the restoration of provincial status of Bahawalpur, he blamed the PML-N rulers for betraying the inhabitants of Bahawalpur. He said that despite the passage of a resolution by Punjab Assembly, the Sharifs did not fulfill their commitment.

He said they ignored Bahawalpur in every sphere of life and shifted its resources to Lahore for Metro bus and Orange train projects.

He urged Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi to field his son Bahawal Abbas Abbasi as candidate for NA-183 seat in upcoming general elections.

Tariq said that he would personally carry out campaign for his success in the elections. He admitted that he became MNA with the support of Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi in 2013 general elections and it is his wish to back the candidature to Bahawal Abbasi in the next general polls.

He hoped that Nawab Abbasi would launch his son in politics as it was the demand and desire of the masses. When asked If Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi did not field his son in general elections, who will be supported by him, he said that he would support Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi’s nominee in NA-183.

Earlier, Tariq Cheema addressed a dinner hosted by PML-Q in local marriage hall which was chaired by BNAP leader Mian Rafatur Rehman Rehmani and attended by a large numbers of lawyers, journalists, traders, councillors and notables.