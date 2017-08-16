LAHORE - PPP’s central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday ruled out the possibility of extending any cooperation to the ruling PML-N in the present situation.

Addressing a news conference at party’s Model Town office here, he said that PPP would not trust the Sharif brothers any more. “Even the agencies which strengthened their hands in the past were not ready to trust the Sharif family now”, he added.

Senior vice-president Aslam Gill and deputy general-secretary Usmam Saleem Malik accompanied him.

Replying to a question, Kaira said that PPP was no longer available to the PML-N for any amendment in the Constitution. He said that artless 62 and 63 could have been repealed at the time of 18th amendment but the PML-N was not ready at that time to undo the controversial clauses introduced by its mentor Ziaul Haq.

Answering another question, he said that there was no possibility of any meeting between Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif though both the leaders happen to be in the same city.

Kaira expressed his wonder that Mian Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif were trying to assume the role of opposition leader despite being in the government. He said it was strange to note that a disqualified prime minister was protesting in streets giving the impression that democratic system was in danger if he was not in power.