KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Barrister Murtaza Wahab was elected a senator unopposed Tuesday.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) withdrew its candidates and other political parties had not submitted their nomination papers for the seat that fell vacant after Saeed Ghani resigned and ran for the provincial assembly seat PS-114, Mehmoodabad, Karachi which he later won.

Wahab is the son of the late PPP stalwart Fouzia Wahab and has earlier served as an adviser to the Sindh CM on law.

Sources in the election commission said the election for the Senate seat was supposed to be held on August 17, but as there are no candidates, Wahab was declared the winner.