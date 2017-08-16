PESHAWAR - Former PTI's Minister from KP, MPA Ziaullah Afridi has challenged PTI chief Imran Khan and Central Amir of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq for a debate over alleged corruption scandal of Bank of Khyber (Bok).

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club Tuesday, Ziaullah Afridi, who was arrested by Ehtesab Commission over alleged charges of corruption, observed that the accountability process of Imran and Siraj was fake and disputed.

The PTI and JI are demanding accountability of corrupt rulers only for Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan whereas corruption cases in KP were being ignored, Zia alleged.

"Both the leaders (Imran and Siraj-ul-Haq) make a lot of hue and cry for across the board accountability of politicians, but they do not implement it on their own selves and party leaders", Zia alleged.

The Bank of Khyber (Bok) mega corruption scandal was a test case for coalition government of PTI and JI in KP, he continued.

He alleged that illegal recruitments were made in BoK during the tenure of Siraj-ul-Haq as Finance Minister and demanded its high level probe.

He also disclosed that some unknown persons have provided him two volumes of evidences regarding corruption in different cases in KP that would be shared with public very soon. In reply to a question about allegations of corruption against him, Zia said he would soon hold a protest procession in front of the office of KP Ehtesab Commission as his hands were clean. He claimed that he was implicated in false cases and the commission failed to prove anything against him. “The Ehtesab commission was used to malign me and make me scapegoat for gaining popularity by the PTI leadership.”

While reiterating his challenge to Imran and Siraj, Zia said people would know who violated the country's law and committed illegal practices. He said time has come to expose corrupt elements to people so that they could take caution in the upcoming elections. “The slogans raised by Imran against corruption were merely lip services and based at hoodwinking people because in KP the situation on ground was totally different.”

He said the incumbent Managing Director of BoK has published advertisements in leading newspapers of Pakistan against the sitting Finance Minister of KP who was also leader of Jamat-e-Islami.