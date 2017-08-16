A verdict has been reserved in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) foreign funding case by the Supreme Court (SC). Announcement of the verdict is predicted to be sometime today.

Earlier request by PTI lawyer Anwar Masood stated that the party’s foreign funding case in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be discontinued as a similar case has also been registered in the SC, which is a higher authority than the ECP.

The five-member bench which is hearing the petition filed by former PTI member Akbar S. Babar, is headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retired) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan.

The bench directed that the party should file a petition regarding the discontinuation of ECP case in the SC.

A petition seeking disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was filed by former PTI member Akbar S. Babar. The petition alleged that Imran Khan was getting funds from illegal foreign sources and absolute denials in party’s financial records.

He also said in his petition that, “$3 million worth of funds were obtained by the PTI chief Imran Khan, allegedly transferred from illegal Middle East sources to PTI members’ bank accounts.”

Party records have been submitted to the SC, while the party has failed to produce these records in front of the ECP for the last two years, despite several requests.

Two separate cases against PTI’s ‘foreign funding’ are going on in the ECP, while a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Hanif Abbasi, is undergoing in the SC.

Abbasi argues in the petition that Imran Khan should be disqualified from his office for not declaring his assets.