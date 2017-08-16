The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today to submit the entire record of the party's funding until September 7.

The Chief Election Comissioner (CEC) said this is the last chance for the party to provide details of its accounts.

Akbar S Babar, the petitioner in the foreign funding case, accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan that he tried to wriggle out of this case, while addressing the media.

"Imran isn't providing details of the party's accounts for the past two years," continued disgruntled Babar.

Earlier today, the ECP had reserved its decision on the PTI's plea to temporarily halt proceedings in the foreign funding case.

PTI lawyer Anwar Masood Khan requested to discontinue the party's foreign funding case in the ECP on the basis that a similar case in which the ECP is a respondent is being heard in the Supreme Court.

CEC Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan who is hearing the case asked the party to file a petition citing its discontinuation request in the Supreme Court.

The party failed to provide information of its accounts and funds to the ECP since last two years. However, it has submitted the records to the Supreme Court.

Later CEC reserved its decision regarding the PTI counsel’s plea and stated that the decision will be announced today.

PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haque addressed the media after the verdict was reserved and contended that ‘millions of Pakistanis give funding to PTI,’ and many of the party’s supporters posses “dual citizenships.”

He also said that party will disclose its account details when other parties do the same.

In 2014, Babar filed a petition to disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly obtaining funding from illegal sources and discrepancies in the party’s accounts.

Funds worth $3 million were collected by the PTI chief and transferred to bank accounts of PTI members from illegal channels from the Middle East, he claimed.

The ECP is hearing two separate cases related to PTI's 'foreign funding' while the Supreme Court is also hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Hanif Abbasi.

Abbasi has alleged that Imran should be ousted from Parliament for concealing his assets and receiving foreign funding.