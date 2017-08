Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri said on Wednesday his party won’t rest until culprits of the Model Town incident are brought to justice.

Qadri was addressing a sit-in on Lahore's Mall Road on Wednesday. “The time is not far when you will lose your life for murdering these innocent people of Model Town,” he said.

The PAT chief criticised the homecoming rally of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying the latter introduced “dirty politics” in the country.