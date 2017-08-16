TOBA TEK SINGH -Thieves made off with prize bonds worth Rs1.5 million, gold ornaments worth Rs400,000 and other valuables from the house of a jeweller at Kamalia.

Sardar Javed of Jandi Wala Muhallah told Kamalia city police that the thieves entered his house when inmates were not at home and they decamped with the prize bonds, cash and gold ornaments. Locality people staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday and demanded the city police immediately register a theft case.