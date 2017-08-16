Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with police and intelligence agencies on Wednesday conducted intelligence-based operations in several cities of Punjab including Attock, DG Khan and Lahore.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, seven terror suspects and 20 Afghan nationals were apprehended during the last 72 hours, along with a large quantity of explosive, illegal automatic weapons and ammunition.

The apprehended men were affiliated with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, said the statement. It added that the explosives and weapons were likely to be used for terror activities in major cities of Punjab.