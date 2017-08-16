ISLAMABAD -There is a slight chance of crescent sighting of Zilhaj 1438 AH on August 22. The new moon of Zilhaj, 1438 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 23:30 PST on August 21, which will be visible on August 22.

According to astronomical parametres, there is a slight chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1438 AH on the evening of 22-08-2017 i.e. on 29th of Ziqad, an official of Met Office Imran Ahmed Tuesday told media.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country on this day that may dim the chances of moon sighting further.