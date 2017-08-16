ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday said that effective measures have been taken for improving the working of Parliament with regard to its role in legislation, oversight of the executive and transparency.

While addressing the outgoing batch of short term interns of Senate at the Parliament House, he said, that young interns were Ambassadors who would carry the message of the Parliament and would remove the misconceptions about it.

The Chairman said that the democracy couldn’t flourish without passing hurdles and obstacles with commitment and resolve.

He said that the people were denied the fruits of democracy for long and whatever the cost, the new generation would not face these issues.

“In the struggle of democratic rule and supremacy of Parliament we cannot afford to lose,” he said.

Secretary Senate while addressing the event said that this indigenous programme of internship had been conceived and implemented by Senate so that youth could better understand the Parliamentary practices and witness the history in making.

The Senate on the other hand has benefitted from the ideas and potential of the youth to improve the Parliamentary services.

He said that different experiments have been made to engage youth with the House of Federation to benefit from their potential.