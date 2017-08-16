OKARA-Three bikers were arrested for doing wheelies on the Independence Day. A City A-Division Police team led by SI Shahbaz Hussain, during patrolling nabbed Shahid Masih near Sarwar Soda Water Chowk, Muhammad Waheed near Ahmadabad and Muhammad Imran for doing wheelies. The police registered separate cases against them on charges of violating the ban on one-wheeling and risking public lives.

TWO ENCROACHERS booked

Two encroachers were booked for middling and manhandling the officials of the Municipal Committee anti-encroachment team.

Ghulam Murtaza, an MC employee along with other team members were removing encroachments from Depalpur Road. The team members attempt to dismantle encroachments set up by Umer and Waqas but they resisted and called in some other six to seven men. They manhandled the MC staffers. The City A-Division Police have registered a case against eight persons including Umer alias umery and Waqas and their unidentified accomplices under section 506 and 186 PPC.