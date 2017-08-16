GUJRANWALA: In Gujranwala a man and his wife were arrested today for allegedly torturing a nine-year-old maid at their residence.

Shiekh Imtiaz and his wife Nabeela Sheikh the accused, allegedly subjected the minor maid to torture for two years while working at their residence.

On August 8 via phone call from Ratta Road Gujranwala the authorities were alerted that a minor girl was found crying outside the house with ‘signs of torture’ on her body. A team from the Child Protection Bureau was dispatched to the site where it administered medical aid to the girl and shifted her to DHQ Hospital after the phone call.

According to the sources, an officer from Child Protection Bureau, said that the girl claimed she had been beaten and tortured for two years over small mistakes.

A case was registered against the couple after the girl, believed to be a resident of Okara, recorded her statement with the authorities and once the medical report was released.

The girl’s parents have not yet made any contact and she remain in the custody of the Child Protection Bureau, according to the SHO Rana Sarwar.