ISLAMABAD - The government has promoted Air Commodore Hamid Rashid Randhawa and Air Commodore Nasser ul Haq Wyne to the rank of Air Vice Marshals.

A PAF press release on Tuesday said that both the officers were commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June 1988 and both of them are qualified flying instructors.

Both the officers, during their careers, have commanded flying instructors’ school, a flying squadron, a flying wing, and an operational air base.

Both the air vice marshals are recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Hamid Randhawa, in his staff appointments, has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Safety) and Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School and National Defence University and holds Master of War Studies degree.

Air Vice Marshal Nasser ul Haq Wyne during staff appointments has served as Secretary to Chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters. He has also served as Air Attaché to China.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and National Defence University.

He holds Master’s degrees in Strategic Studies and War Studies & Defence Management.