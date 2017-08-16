SADIQABAD/KAMALIA/NOORPUR-THAL/KASUR-Without unity, the objective of getting a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent cannot be achieved which is prosperous and developed Pakistan.

This was crux of speeches made at different ceremonies held in different areas in connection with Independence Day.

In Sadiqabad, Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Shafiq during a meeting with PML-N chairmen, councillors and local office-bearers at Public Secretariat said that thousands of Muslims had sacrificed their lives to get a separate homeland. He advised the party affiliates to shun their differences and get united for the sake of the country. “Unity is the only key to take the country to the heights of prosperity,” he pointed out. On the occasion, the participants reaffirmed the vow to make all-out efforts for the development of the country.

In Kamalia, speakers at different ceremonies organised by political, social and religious organisations highlighted the untiring efforts and struggle for a separate homeland where Islamic Sharia could be practiced. They advised people to shun differences and unite for the country. The Christian community also celebrated the I-Day with full patriotic fervour. A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Kamalia Municipal Committee (MC) Park. Parliamentary Secretary (revenue) MPA Nazia Raheel and MC Chairman Malik Sharif hoisted the flag.

In Noorpur Thal, Govt Girls High School Jharkil Principal Sadia Islam, at a flag hoisting ceremony, threw light on the freedom struggle for independence. She stressed the need for unity among all segments of society for development of the country.

In Sargodha, Lincoln corner at University of Sargodha held a colourful ceremony of cultural expo in connection with the I-Day. This ceremony was arranged to celebrate the cultural diversity of Pakistan. The participants were representing all provinces - Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The objective of the ceremony was to spread the message of peace, harmony and unity which is crucial for the country’s progress.

In Kasur, speakers at a flag hoisting ceremony in Union Council 16 Nizampura said that the nation has to be united for the country’s development. UC Chairman Mehr Latif and Vice Chairman Salahuddin Bhatti spoke on the occasion.