ISLAMABAD - The young lawmakers in the National Assembly had actively participated in the House business in the fourth parliamentary year and forwarded 51 legislative proposals and 19 resolutions.

The young parliamentarians also raised 57 Calling Attention Notices (CANs) and asked 545 questions, said a report of Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN). The annual performance statistics showed that as many as 55 out of 78 young lawmakers took part in the proceedings during fourth parliamentary year of the National Assembly (June 2016-May 2017).

The data revealed that the young lawmakers mostly contributed agenda in collaboration with their senior colleagues.

They sponsored 100 agenda items in collaboration with their senior lawmakers and 42 on their own. The young lawmakers participated in the legislation as well as oversight functions of the government. The MQM young lawmakers were more active in proposing legislation and asking questions than their counterparts from other parliamentary parties.

They sponsored 28 Private Member’s bills and submitted 241 questions during the reporting period. As many as 16 young lawmakers expressed interest in sponsoring legislation, 14 in moving resolutions, 20 in asking questions and 30 in raising Calling Attention Notices. Moreover, 43 lawmakers took part in the discussions held in the House during the fourth year.

The National Assembly held 97 regular sittings during the fourth parliamentary year while both Houses of the Parliament had five joint sittings. Majority of these lawmakers are related to agriculture by profession and hold bachelor’s degree.