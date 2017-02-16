As many as 128 suspects were arrested during search operations conducted by law enforcement agencies in Faisalabad and Swabi on Thursday.

According to police sources, a joint operation was conducted by police and security forces in various areas of Swabi where at least 120 suspects were held.

Police said that most of the suspects arrested in Swabi were illegal Afghan aliens and arms were also recovered during the search operation.

Meanwhile, at least eight suspects were arrested in combing operation by police and law enforcement agencies in Sadhupura and Ismaili areas in Faisalabad.

Police sources said that seven of the eight suspects arrested in Faisalabad were Afghan nationals.