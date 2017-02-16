KAMRA: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has included 16 more JF-17 Thunder jets and announcement was made during a ceremony at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex today.

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif was the chief guest on the occasion, who also reviewed guard of honour.

Addressing the event, the defence minister lauded PAF's services in safeguarding the Pakistan's airspace and said the fighter jets will add more power to the force.

PAC chairman Air Marshall Arshad Malik, earlier this month told Asian Military Review that the PAF will likely place an order for 50 Pakistan Aeronautical Complex/Chengdu Aerospace Corporation (PAC/CAC) JF-17 Block-III fighter jets in the first half of 2017.

The PAF is slated to induct 150 JF-17 combat aircraft over the next years split into three production blocks: Block-I, Block II, and Block-III. PAC has so far produced 50 Block-I aircraft and over 20 out of a total order of 50 Block-II JF-17s.