LAHORE - Afghan refugees in Lahore are resilient against the miscreants involved in terrorism and are fully prepared to cooperate with the authorities in any way possible to help catch the culprits of the Faisal Chowk blast that killed 14 people, Afghan Peace Committee Lahore Vice President Haji Asal Khan told The Nation on Wednesday.

“Afghans community in Lahore comprises 10,198 people who were duly registered 34 years ago. The number of unregistered Afghans may have exceeded 30,000,” Haji Asal said. He lives in the main locality of the Afghans in the Saggian Bridge area on the outskirts of the city. There are about 1,200 houses of the Afghans in the locality.

Haji Asal said a complete list of members living in each locality of Lahore had been prepared and given to police stations concerned a day prior to the Lahore blast. “We condemn this inhuman act in strongest possible words. We are always ready to cooperate with police and other authorities concerned and will provide each and every detail on demand,” Haji Asal said.

“Pakistan had opened its arms for us and we will never forget the hospitality of Pakistan and will not be disloyal to this country because it has given us shelter and so many things,” he was of the view.

Haji Asal said Afghan people who have gone back to Afghanistan under the current repatriation scheme are currently facing a lot of problems. Most of them are living in rented houses at the time amid three feet snowfall in Kabul.

Haji Mukhtiar Khan, 80, who hails from Mazar-e-Sharif, is one of the tribal elders of the community. “We have a peaceful community living in Lahore and have never been involved in any illegal activity. Pakistan welcomed us at the time when we were in hot waters in our country and have been living here for 34 years. We owe a lot to this country,” he said.

The Afghans living at Old Ravi Bridge come from Afghan province Kunduz and cities and villages of Archi, Chahar Dara, Imam Sahib, Khanabad and Qalay-i-Zal.

Sardar Khan, 77, who hails from Kandahar province said terrorists involved in suicide bombing and other terror activities could not hide in any of our localities as we are peaceful people and committed to Pakistan’s help. “We keep a sharp eye on all the people who even come near our houses. No miscreant can dare come near here as they know we will hand them over to police even on the slightest suspicion.

“Our (Afghan) community owns its own business and that is waste-picking and we have complete record of all the members of the community which is very close-knit. Even the guests that may come are under the notice of tribal elders,” Sardar Khan said.

There are approximately three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan while 36,328 Afghans were repatriated from the Punjab last year.

In total, 380,045 registered Afghans refugees returned to Afghanistan in the voluntary repatriation campaign. In a recent report by Human Rights Watch, the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan was criticised and termed ‘forced’. The report also criticised the role of UNHCR offering $400 to each Afghan on volunteering repatriation programme.