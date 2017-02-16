ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday formally appointed Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry as new ambassador to the United States as Islamabad looks to improve ties with Washington.

Ambassador Chaudhry is a career Foreign Service Officer with over 36 years of bilateral and multilateral experience in the field of diplomacy. Presently, he is serving as Foreign Secretary of Pakistan since December 2013. Earlier, he served as the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Chaudhry has served as Additional Foreign Secretary for UN and Disarmament Affairs and Director General for Relations with South Asian countries as in that capacity he remained closely associated with the peace process with India.

Overseas, he served as ambassador to the Netherlands, where he engaged in active public diplomacy in cooperation with Pakistani community to win friends for Pakistan. He also authored a book ‘Pakistan mirrored to Dutch eyes’ published by Sangemeel publications.

In his other overseas assignments, Chaudhry served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York, Chef de Cabinet to the Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organisation in Tehran, and Pakistan embassies in Washington, Doha and Cairo.

Chaudhry, born on February 27, 1958, holds Masters Degree in International Relations from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Medford, Massachusetts, and a First Class First Bachelor of Science Degree from Punjab University, Lahore.

His name had been approved for the assignment weeks ago by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. A Foreign Ministry statement issued here said: “The government has decided to appoint Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry as Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States of America.”

“Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry will join his new assignment in Washington, DC next month,” it added.

Senior diplomat Tehmina Janjua - serving as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva - has been appointed as Chaudhry’s replacement.

Officials said the PM had made the two important appointments – of foreign secretary and the ambassador to the US – after careful consideration.

“The PM aims to improve ties with the US and Aizaz Chaudhry has the experience to deal with the challenge. Back home, Tehmina Janjua will be using her expertise as the foreign secretary,” said a senior official at the Foreign Ministry.

PM Sharif is also under pressure by the opposition to appoint a full-time foreign minister keeping in view the diplomatic challenges. At present, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are assisting the PM as he keeps the ministerial portfolio with himself.

