GUJRANWALA - Police ASI received the hit of shoes during a quarrel between a nurse and lawyer’s clerk who alleged molested her on the premises of sessions court Gujranwala.

Nusrat came there for hearing of a kidnap case while Ansar, clerk of a lawyer, allegedly molested her resultantly shed used harsh words and threw her shoe at the clerk. Meanwhile, ASI Qudratullah, who tried to intercept, received the hit of shoes. Nusrat alleged that Ansar demanded money from her at every visit and today he tried to sexually abuse her.

STRIKE: The strike against drug act has entered third day and due to complete shut-up of medical stores, people have to face severe problems to get medicines.

Office-bearers of Pharmaceutical Association continued their strike till the acceptance of their demands by the government while citizens showed deep concern over the issue. They demanded the government take an early action to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner.