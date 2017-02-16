BEIJING:- China has highly commended Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts and offered to further enhance its cooperation with Islamabad to wipe out this menace.

Answering a question about Lahore blast and loss of many innocent lives, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at a regular news briefing said that China opposes terrorism in all manifestations and strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Lahore.–INP

“We highly appreciate the tremendous efforts made by Pakistan to fight terrorism and extremism and stand ready to further enhance cooperation with Pakistan in this regard,” the spokesman said.